KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged after a 10-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run in July.

According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Marissa Fisher, 25, of Charleston, was charged with leaving the scene causing bodily injury. The charge stems from a July 9 incident where a 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after beings truck while riding her scooter.

The criminal complaint states the incident happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at the parking lot of Sissonville Elementary School. The girl and her mother said she had been in the upper parking lot riding her scooter near her sister when the vehicle struck her from behind.

According to the complaint, the girl’s teenage sister told authorities she heard a “really loud screeching sound” allegedly coming from the parking lot entrance. The complaint states the teen said the vehicle went through the parking lot at an allegedly high rate of speed, striking her sister and sending her “‘flying’ forward off the scooter and onto the parking lot.”

The teen stated there were no other cars in the parking lot, and the girl should have allegedly been easy to see. The complaint also said the teen saw the vehicle stop at the end of the parking lot for about a minute before it squealed its tires and left the parking lot, heading north on Sissonville Drive.

Authorities say the girl sustained cuts and bruises to her left arm and a toenail on her right foot was “partially or fully ripped off.”

Through witness testimony, authorities were able to identify the vehicle as belonging to Fisher. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the night of the incident that the driver was located and was cooperative.