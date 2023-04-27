KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Crews are on the scene of a crash where a woman was ejected from a vehicle in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

According to Metro 911, Reunion Road is currently shut down following the single-vehicle crash. Dispatchers say the woman is in her 40s and seems to have serious injuries.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanwha County EMS, and Pinch Volunteer Fire Department are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story and will update as more information becomes available.