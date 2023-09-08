KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died after being struck by a train in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 near Rust Street and Riverside Drive on the west side of St. Albans.

Deputies say the woman, a 42-year-old St. Albans resident, had attempted to cross the tracks in front of the westbound CSX train. The KCSO says the engineer attempted to warn the woman by blowing the horn, but she “could not clear the tracks” before she was struck.

The sheriff’s office says the engineer put the train into emergency braking mode while traveling around 30 mph before it came to a stop. CSX personnel then began providing aid to the woman until medics arrived on scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with “critical, life-threatening injuries,” according to deputies. The KCSO says the woman later died at the hospital. The woman’s name has not been released at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the KCSO and special investigators with the train company will also conduct their own separate investigation of the incident. The West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office will also be investigating, deputies say.