Love Sabatini at her arraignment on Wednesday (Photo Credit: 13 News Photographer Adam Stephens)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A grand jury indicted a woman on Friday who was arrested after attempting to kidnap a child from the Charleston Town Center to raise them and “love it.”

According to a criminal complaint, 44-year-old Love Sabatini, of Charleston, is the woman accused of attempting to kidnap the child at the Charleston Town Center.

The complaint says Sabatini was walking around the food court, “looking at children.”

According to Sabatini’s criminal complaint, she then picked up the two-year-old and, “ran with the child.” The child’s parents were able to get the child away from Sabatini, according to the complaint.

Sabatini was found by law enforcement and arrested. When police asked Sabatini what her intent was, the criminal complaint said Sabatini wanted to, “love it,” and raise the child as her own.

Sabatini is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m.