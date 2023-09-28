SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The woman accused of shooting another woman at the Riverwalk Plaza Kroger in May has been indicted on several charges by a Kanawha County grand jury.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Lydia Spencer, 33, of South Charleston, was indicted on charges including attempted murder, malicious assault, wanton endangerment, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm.

Spencer is set to appear before a judge in Kanawha County Circuit Court at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12, 2023.

The shooting happened around 11:04 a.m. on May 14, according to Metro 911 officials.

A criminal complaint said the shooting started as a physical fight between three people, including the suspect, identified as Spencer. Once the fight was broken up, the complaint said Spencer allegedly pulled out a revolver and shot one of the women in the back.

The South Charleston Police Department said the victim and Spencer knew each other prior to the shooting. The extent of the victim’s injuries were not known, but she was out of the hospital as of May 15.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The complaint for Spencer said she was detained at the nearby Krispy Kreme. Spencer allegedly told officers that the other woman “jumped” her.

Spencer was convicted in 2015 on a possession with intent to deliver charge. The Circuit Clerk’s Office said she spent one year in prison for this charge. Because of that, she is legally not allowed to own a firearm.

Spencer is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She waived her preliminary hearing in the case on May 23.