KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was indicted on Wednesday in connection to a deadly stabbing that took place in Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, of Charleston, was charged with first-degree murder after police found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky, of Charleston, dead at a home in the 800 block of Bauer Ave. in January 2023.

CPD said that Wymer was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father and they lived in the same residence.

Wymer is scheduled to be in court on April 17 at 9 a.m.