KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A grand jury indicted a woman on Friday accused of starting a fire that spread to multiple vehicles and houses.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 1:25 a.m. on May 3.

The Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene in the River Park Circle area of St. Albans where multiple vehicles and buildings had caught fire. The call originally came in as a single vehicle on fire, dispatchers said, but the fire quickly spread to three other vehicles, two homes and an outbuilding.

Deputies say the suspect, identified as Donna Hall, 54, of Lower Falls Road in St. Albans was alleged to be in the immediate vicinity of the fires and had allegedly been inside the Jaguar where the initial fire is believed to have originated. The KCSO says before the fire started, Hall was allegedly on the porch of one of the homes.

Through the investigation, deputies say they also learned Hall was allegedly “found to be in possession of fire producing materials” and “had markings on her hands consistent with fire ash.” The KCSO says they also suspect Hall was allegedly “under the influence of an impairing substance” at the time.