NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The woman killed in a crash on Route 25 in Nitro Tuesday morning has been identified.

The West Virginia State Police says Suzanne Spencer, 77, of Nitro, was the woman killed in the crash.

The Nitro Fire Department said on Tuesday that the crash happened in the 700 block of 1st Avenue, or Route 25, just after 9 a.m.

The road was shut down for an extended period.