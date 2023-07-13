KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) – A woman in Kanawha City says she is scrambling to pay her electric bill after it tripled from last month.

According to the woman, the electric bill she received this month came to a total of $552, after only being $132 on last month’s bill. She says part of the problem is she has to keep the air running and windows open to help with the smell from a neighboring apartment where a body was found in June.

On Father’s Day, police and fire officials found and removed a body from the apartment next door to the woman. Officials say the body was already decomposing when they found it, and the landlord says there are still bodily fluids left behind that need to be cleaned up.

The neighbor says keeping her air conditioning and fans running 24/7 only does so much to combat the smell, that she has to keep the windows open at all times as well.

The woman also says flies, gnats, and roaches also invade her apartment from the drains due to the stench. She says prefers to stay anonymous at this time, but doesn’t know where she will find the money to pay her bill in time, before the electricity is shut off.

“I live on a fixed income,” she said. “I have a certain amount of money I pay on utilities and I keep them at a certain price every month. My bill has more than tripled this month, in 29 days, it more than tripled from last month over these windows having to be open. Because I can’t stand to even live in my own home if I don’t leave them open because of the smell.”

She also cares for three dogs and a kitten in her apartment, and her pets are also suffering.

“I run the fans, he’ll lay in front of them. Not wanting to eat, not act like his normal self, not being able to handle going outside because he stays so hot inside. We had to completely shave him down just so he’s not as hot with all the hair on him. These are my kids. They’re not just my animals. They’re my children. They’re my family. It’s not fair to them either.”

The building is managed by a man named David Le. He says a biohazard team inspected the apartment in question last week, and that they are in contact with his insurance provider.

There is still no timetable on when the apartment will be cleaned.