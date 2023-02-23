KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman will now have to pay more than $17,000 and be on six months of home detention for embezzling money from the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority (CKHA).

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 69-year-old Pamela McDaniel, of Charleston, altered postal money orders and embezzled $28,523.30 from CKHA over a span of 11 years.

A press release from the DOJ says McDaniel was with CKHA since 2006. In 2018, it says McDaniel was a housing manager and she would take tenant rental payments and send them to the CKHA accounts clerk.

The DOJ says McDaniel would add her name to the money orders and put the money into her checking account. It says she would offset the money she stole by repaying a portion of embezzled funds.

McDaniel was sentenced to five years of federal probation, including six months on home detention, and will have to pay $17,542.92 in restitution.