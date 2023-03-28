CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman charged in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February 2022 changed her plea to guilty in Kanawha County Court today.

According to Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers’ office, Edriene Sutton, of Charleston, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing death. She was indicted on the charges in July 2022, and originally pleaded not guilty August 2022.

Sutton was arrested on charges related to the crash on March 7, 2023. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Feb. 26, 2022 on I-77 South, just before the Leon Sullivan Exit in Charleston.

Police said at the time a passenger in Sutton’s vehicle, Brittany J. Weldon, 27 of Charleston, and the driver of the other vehicle, Joshua D. Robinson, 37 of Charleston, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Sutton was taken to the hospital for injuries she sustained in the crash, police said, and was arrested following her release.

A criminal complaint from Sutton’s arrest stated authorities allegedly found a “partially empty” bottle of gin on the driver’s side of Sutton’s vehicle.

Akers’ office says sentencing for Sutton has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, at 9:30 a.m.