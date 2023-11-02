CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting that left a man dead on Charleston’s West Side, according to court documents.

Court documents show that Cortni Stovall, 28, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in a first-degree murder case and can be asked to testify against her co-defendant, Tyran Gray, 25, of Detroit, Michigan. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison.

Both are being charged in connection to a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Wyoming Street in Charleston on Sept. 9, 2022. A criminal complaint said law enforcement on the scene found the victim, Norman Sweeney, with a gunshot wound. Sweeney later died at the hospital.

After using surveillance cameras in the area, they found a suspect, later identified as Gray who had left in a car with a driver, who was later identified as Stovall, of Charleston, according to a criminal complaint.

On Sept. 14, 2022, the complaint said the vehicle and Stovall were found at a South Charleston car rental agency renewing her rental agreement. It said the vehicle was towed for processing and Stovall’s cell phone was taken.

Text messages from Aug. 29, 2022, to Sept. 13, 2022, showed Stovall talking about the crime, according to the complaint. One message from Aug. 29 said that they found Sweeney and that Tyran Gray was going to, “walk em down,” which the complaint said is slang for killing someone.