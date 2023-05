ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — A 68-year-old Elkview woman is missing, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

According to the KCSO, Connie Morris, of Elkview, was last seen on Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies say Morris was last seen wearing a pink shirt. She left in a 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan with West Virginia plates that say 1JB617.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Morris has various health issues. She is not believed to be in any danger, according to deputies.