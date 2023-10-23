KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is facing up to 15 years behind bars in a Kanawha County child neglect case.

Courtney Walker was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, after pleading guilty to child neglect charges.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Court records say the charges stem from a 2018 incident when her infant died while in her care. According to the court, trace amounts of meth were allegedly found in the child’s system.

Walker’s attorney has asked for an alternative sentence. Court records say Walker will be eligible for supervised release after three years, and she must register in the Child Abuse Registry.