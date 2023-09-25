CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman who set fire to a home, killing a person inside in the Kanawha City area of Kanawha County in January 2022 has been sentenced to prison.

According to Kanawha County Circuit Court officials, Patricia White was sentenced Monday, Sept. 25, for her acceptance of a Kennedy Plea on July 10, 2023. The judge sentenced White to eight years in prison for voluntary manslaughter with credit for time served. She was also sentenced to four years in prison for second-degree arson.

Court officials say White’s sentences will be served concurrently, meaning she will serve the length of the longer sentence. White will also be required to pay restitution in an amount that has not yet been determined.

According to a criminal complaint, Patricia White, 50, set a fire inside the back door of a residence in the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue on Jan. 31, 2022, just before midnight after an argument with her husband, David Sims. When the fire started, 52-year-old Dennis Rutledge was in an upstairs bedroom in the back of the house. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police and fire investigators reviewed surveillance video from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car close by, and the video showed a person leaning out a rear window of the first floor, retreating back inside the house, and then exiting through the back door.

A brief light that appeared to be a flame can be seen in the video. The complaint says that the rear of the house was engulfed in flames within a matter of minutes.

A witness who works at a nearby business encountered Ms. White that night and told officers that White was upset about a previous argument with her husband. The witness said that White made a statement about setting the house on fire and had a small blue butane torch in her hand.

The complaint says that detectives located White at a bus stop in Kanawha City. Police say she showed the detectives the butane torch and agreed to be transported to the Charleston Police Department and give a statement to detectives.

She asked what her bond would be while en route to the police department and was told she was not under arrest. She then told the police that she was going to be arrested for arson.

