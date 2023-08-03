CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman who admitted to being a part of a drug trafficking organization busted through Operation Smoke and Mirrors was sentenced on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kimberly Legg, 49, of Charleston, admitted to selling meth that was delivered to her residence in Charleston, according to the DOJ. They said Kimberly Legg would handle the money while Larry Legg, who pleaded guilty in March 2023 and was sentenced in July, would weigh the meth.

On Dec. 4, 2022, the DOJ said the supplier delivered around one pound of meth. On Dec. 5, law enforcement searched the residence and found the meth.

Legg will spend four years and nine months in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release, the DOJ said.

“Operation Smoke and Mirrors” is considered the largest drug bust in West Virginia history.

US Attorney Will Thompson said that a federal grand jury returned three indictments charging 30 people for their roles in a drug trafficking organization that dealt large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl in the Charleston area. They also charged another 24 people in state criminal complaints.

According to officials, 50 search warrants were obtained after an eight-month-long investigation, and several of those search warrants were executed in the last 48 hours, including Wednesday morning.

They seized more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine along with 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms, and $747,000 in cash.

The operation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia National Guard Counter Drug program, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

MDENT includes the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Nitro Police Department, the St. Albans Police Department and the South Charleston Police Department.