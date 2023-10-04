KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston woman has been sentenced for stealing four rifles from two businesses in Kanawha County in 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 21-year-old Keara Kilpatrick, of Charleston, drove herself and Joshua Mitchell, 21, of Charleston, to a Dunbar business on Nov. 9, 2022. The DOJ said they stole a 5.56 caliber rifle and a .22 caliber rifle. The following day, the two stole two 5.56 caliber rifles at a Charleston business.

Three of the four firearms were recovered after Kilpatrick fled from police and crashed in a hotel parking lot in November 2022, the DOJ said.

Kilpatrick was sentenced to six months in prison, which will then be followed by three years of supervised release. She is charged with two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, and aiding and abetting the thefts.

Her co-defendant, Mitchell, pleaded guilty in September 2023.