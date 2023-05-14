SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is detained after shooting another woman inside the Riverwalk Plaza Kroger, according to the South Charleston Police Department.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 11:04 a.m. on Sunday.

The South Charleston Police Department says the victim is being treated. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspect is detained, according to the South Charleston Police Department, but their identity has not been released yet.

The South Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, the South Charleston Fire Department and medical personnel are on the scene.

The store is closed as of now.

13 News has a crew on the scene. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.