KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after hitting a downed tree in the Loudendale area.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says that a downed tree is blocking both sides of Cane Fork Rd. on the 2100 block.

Officials with the Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Department told 13 News crews on the scene that a pregnant woman drove her car into the downed tree just after it hit the roadway. They say she was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The Davis Creek VFD says she was the only person in the vehicle.

Fire officials say a pregnant woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution after her car hit a tree that had just fallen onto the road in Kanawha County. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Cody Cummings)

Appalachian Power was called to the scene, and the company’s outage map says that 65 customers are without power in the area. The estimated restoration time is 3 p.m.