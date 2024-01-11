UPDATE (11:06 A.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – A woman is in stable condition after being shot in Charleston Wednesday night.

According to the Charleston Police department, when officers arrived at the scene in the 1800 block of 7th Ave, they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Police say the woman is “currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators say they are still looking for a motive in the shooting, but the victim is “not cooperating” with them at this time.

The CPD says witnesses near the scene told officers they heard gunshots and then saw a Black male running from the scene. According to the CPD, witnesses said the male got into a black sedan.

Police also say they found evidence of a shooting and narcotics outside the home at the scene.

Anyone with any information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the CPD Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

