CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A woman is wanted for ramming a side-by-side with a person in it with a vehicle she said was stolen.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said they were alerted to a person walking around their driveway from their Ring camera.

Once the victim got home, they said they found the woman in a shed saying she did not have a home and was looking for driftwood.

Deputies say the victim took the suspect back to their vehicle at the Valley View Church on a side-by-side.

They say the suspect then tried to take a photo of the silver Kia sedan and its license plate. The suspect told the victim it was a waste of time because the vehicle was stolen.

After that, deputies say the woman then rammed the side-by-side multiple times, pinning it against the church with the victim still inside.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle has temporary Ohio plates folded over. The sedan also has heavy rear-end damage.

They say the suspect is a woman that was wearing blue jeans, a yellow reflective vest, a black hat and a blonde wig. Deputies say the woman’s natural hair is in a buzzcut style. They do not know the color of the hair. The woman also has a tattoo on her neck.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 or call 911.