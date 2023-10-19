CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman suffered a medical emergency and passed away at the YMCA in Charleston, the YMCA of Kanawha Valley tells 13 News.

The Charleston Police Department says they were called to the scene at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At this time, they say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious. The name of the woman has not been released at this time.

Sarah Bolyard, President & CEO of the YMCA of Kanawha Valley, sent a statement to members that said in part, “This is a difficult situation for everyone at our Y, especially those who came to this young woman’s aid. I am appreciative and proud of the response and care staff provided as well as members who assisted in the response.”

They said there have been arrangements made to have counselors to talk to.

“The volunteers and staff of YMCA of Kanawha Valley are profoundly saddened by this situation,” Bolyard said in a statement to 13 News. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and those who came to her aid.”

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.