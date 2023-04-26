WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Davisville man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to getting COVID-19 funds through the CARES Act unlawfully.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Daniel Satow, 33, of Davisville, applied for unemployment benefits in December 2020. Satow admitted that he was employed at the time and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from working.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Department of Justice says that Satow’s application was approved and he was sent a debit card through the mail for unemployment benefits to be loaded on January 5, 2021. These benefits include supplementary funds, provided by the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economy Security (CARES) program. Satow admitted that he used the debit card on personal items and continued to claim benefits for 26 consecutive weeks.

According to the Department of Justice, Satow is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 10, and faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine plus $21,238 in restitution.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form. You can find that form by clicking here.