UPDATE (4:05 p.m. on Thursday, March 3): Charleston Fire Department Captain David Hodges tells 13 News that three people, including a firefighter, are in the hospital as a result of the fire on Charleston’s East End.

Cpt. Hodges says the extent of the resident’s injuries is unknown and the firefighter is in stable condition.

Crews on the scene say a cat died in the fire.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a house fire on the East End of Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 2:46 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say it is in the 1500 block of Quarrier St.

13 News has a crew on the way. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.