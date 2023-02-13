UPDATE (5:44 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13): The Charleston Fire Department says four people were in the apartment building at the time of the fire. They all got out safely.

The fire is knocked down, according to crews on the scene.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a working fire at an apartment building on the east end of Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say this call came in around 4:51 p.m.

Dispatchers say the apartment building is across the street from the Red Carpet Lounge.

13 News has a crew on the way. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.