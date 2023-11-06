CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A company providing consulting services to energy sectors and complex process industries will be moving from Elkview to Charleston, according to a release from the city of Charleston.

Worley, which has locations in 46 countries and has more than 10,000 employees overall, will have operations in Charleston. This was announced at Monday night’s Charleston City Council meeting.

Their 170 employees, 50 of which will be new, will work out of Laidley Tower. The city is also providing 120 parking spaces to be used over 36 months of the company establishes new operations for a minimum of seven years, according to the city.

It calls itself a “global provider of professional services in the energy, chemical and resources sectors.” Their LinkedIn page says they are headquartered in North Sydney, NSW.