CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed two major bills on Saturday that will affect the state’s health insurance, PEIA, as well as tax cuts for residents.

House Bill 2526 will cut income taxes by 21.25% in the first year, down 30% from what the State House and Gov. Jim Justice wanted initially. The Senate proposed a 15% cut before agreeing to 21.25%.

A formula will be used to determine additional cuts in the following years.

In addition, employees for the State of West Virginia may soon see an increase in their health insurance payments.

The State Senate previously approved the PEIA bill, and the House passed it by 69-27 on Saturday.

Insurance premiums under the new bill could increase by up to 26%. Union leaders and workers say they are opposed to a 26% increase.

The House also passed a bill that would give educators and state troopers a pay increase of $2,300. That vote was unanimous.