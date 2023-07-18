CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dozens of vehicles were damaged this week after steel cables used in a bridge painting project dropped and were swinging into traffic, according to West Virginia State Police.

An inspection of the Chuck Yeager Bridge showed an oversized truck hit the platform that allows crews access to the bridge to paint, causing the cables that hold it up to swing into traffic. That’s according to the West Virginia Department of Highways and Southern Road and Bridge, the contractor awarded the project, who said recent traffic volumes, wind and severe weather may also have been factors.

Luke Pappas, a senior project manager for Southern Road and Bridge, said the clearance for the bridge is fourteen feet during construction; however, the inspection showed a truck over fifteen feet drove through the bridge.

“One-hundred percent oversized vehicles have gone through there and hit the platform, obviously its causing damage and if they bust a cable loose it falls and will hit and damage traveling cars,” said Pappas. “There’s a safety and dollar amount associated with that.”

Ten vehicles were damaged on Monday, July 17, resulting in broken headlights, scratches and dents. No one was injured, however West Virginia State Police said one person was injured on Thursday, July 13, when a similar incident occurred. State Police said he was taken to the hospital with glass in his eyes.

Junior Keener, who was driving on the bridge when it happened the first time, said his windshield was shattered as a cable came down on his car.

“I was coming up on the bridge, and I saw everybody braking and saw this cable down; so, I looked in my mirror and saw that I could get over,” Keener said. “I yielded into the left lane to avoid that cable and then all of a sudden I hear this loud ‘KAPOW’ like I hit something. And then my windshield was completely shattered.”

Moving forward, Pappas said more signage will be posted along with police officers and slower speed limits to ensure safety for drivers through the end of the project.

The $16 million project to repaint the Chuck Yeager Bridge was originally projected to be completed by June 2023; however, Pappas said the date was moved to October 2023.