CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia University Thomas Hospitals are celebrating one full year in the state’s largest health system with the soft opening of a new orthopedic hospital.

Leaders with WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals were joined by local officials including Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin in showing off the brand-new orthopedic hospital at St. Francis Hospital on Laidley Street in the Capital City. This is part of a promise to transform St. Francis into the Mountain State’s first full-service and comprehensive orthopedic hospital.

“WVU has turned this into a boutique orthopedic hospital, which is a hospital which is going to try to maximize the patient experience. Make it easy access, yet still have the state-of-the-art technology to provide just the highest level of orthopedic care for our patients,” said Clark Adkins, MD, with Thomas Hospitals Orthopedics.

The first orthopedic surgeries are set to take place on Jan. 9, 2024, and an official grand opening is planned for this spring.