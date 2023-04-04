CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The WWE’s Sunday Stunner Supershow is coming to Charleston, West Virginia.

The event is set to take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets go on sale on at 10 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, online on Ticketmaster. According Ticketmaster’s website, presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event will include WWE names such as Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, The Usos and Solo Sikoa among others.