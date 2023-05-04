CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The YWCA Charleston has unveiled the theme for this year’s “Girls Night Out” fundraising event.

The annual event will be taking a step back in time on August 12, 2023, for “Roaring 20s: Do the Charleston.” Guests are encouraged to dress in the theme of the 1920s for the event.

Organizers say Girls Night Out is an effort to raise funds to help support the YWCA Charleston’s Resolve Family Abuse Program. The program provides 24/7 shelter and support services to those who have experienced domestic violence.

“We enjoy having community input on the theme every year,” said Jennifer Goddard, CEO of the YWCA Charleston. “This is a party with a purpose, and we want everyone to have fun as we raise vital funding for the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program.”

According to organizers, community members cast more than 1,000 votes to decide this year’s theme. “Roaring 20s: Do the Charleston” narrowly beat out “Country Roads: Diamonds & Denim” in the final hours of the contest.

The YWCA Charleston says the Resolve Family Abuse Program works with thousands of individuals in Kanawha Boone and Clay counties each year, assisting them in shelter and emergency services, case management, court advocacy, counseling, support groups and more, as well as programs for children and teens.

For more information on Girls Night Out, the Resolve Family Abuse Program or YWCA Charleston, visit their website.

You can also visit the YWCA Charleston’s website if you or someone you know needs help in a domestic violence situation. You can also contact their 24-hour crisis hotline at 800-681-8663 or 304-340-3549.