CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The YWCA in Charleston is honoring a special employee who dedicated more than three decades of her life to the organization.

Margaret Taylor is the former director of the YWCA’s Sojourners Shelter for Homeless Women and Families. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the group renamed the Education and Job Readiness Center building in her honor!

Taylor spent 37 years working to better the community, including 28 years as the director. She retired just last year.

“I’m humbled. I’m honored. I just can’t believe that it’s actually happening to me because I’m just one of the team players,” Taylor said.

This morning groups of people gathered to see the unveiling of the brand new sign with her name on it.