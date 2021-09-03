Kanawha health department urges caution due to COVID-19 levels over Labor Day Weekend

CHARLESTON, WV – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says to be cautious during the upcoming Labor Day weekend as the Mountain State sees an increase in COVID-positive cases.
“As we all enjoy our time with family and friends, especially during the holiday weekend, I want to remind folks to stay safe in doing so by frequently sanitizing your hands, remaining socially distant, and masking in crowded indoor settings. We continue to see an increase—a surge—in COVID-positive cases in the Kanawha Valley, predominately among unvaccinated individuals, and this concerns me,” said Dr. Young.
The Centers for Disease Control also urged caution during this weekend’s anticipated holiday travel. The CDC’s recommendations for roadway travel during COVID can be found here.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will continue to hold vaccine and testing clinics, Monday through Friday, from 8 am until 3:30 pm at their offices at 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.
An additional holiday testing event will be held at their offices Sunday, September 5, 1 pm-5 pm.
