Kanawha Valley Collective hopes to collect 200 blankets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The temperatures are getting low at night and the Kanawha Valley Collective needs help from the public to keep people warm. The group operates warming stations when temperatures dip below 15 degrees. But they need blankets for the warming stations and to hand out during their street outreach visits.

They encourage people using the warming stations to take the blankets with them when they leave. It creates a tremendous need. Right now supplies are extremely low.

“These blankets can be the difference between somebody’s safety and somebody’s harm,” explained Executive Director of the Kanawha Valley Collective Traci Strickland. “Our first priority is people’s safety and we are working on saving limbs, fingers, toes and lives and something as simple as a blanket can definitely do that.” She said they are hoping to collect at least 200 blankets.

The blankets can be new or gently used. If you have some that you would like to donate you can drop them off at the United Way You can drop off blankets at the United Way of Central West Virginia in Charleston Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

