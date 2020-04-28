KCHD, KCEAA encourage daycare workers to make appointment for COVID-19 testing event Friday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are hosting their third community drive-up COVID-19 testing event Friday, May 1, 2020 at Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Way, in Charleston. The testing event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We want to encourage daycare workers to get tested for COVID-19 at this event, even if they don’t have symptoms of the disease,” says Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of KCHD.

Day care workers are required to say what facility they work in when they make appointments.

People with symptoms of the disease, including cough, fever, shortness of breath and gastrointestinal issues can also get tested. Testing is by appointment only.

For an appointment, call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 304-348-1088.

