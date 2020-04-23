KCHD recommends extending Kanawha County Judicial Annex Building closure

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Chief Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young has issued a new recommendation to extend the closure of the Kanawha County Judicial Annex until May 15.

“In the interest of public health I recommend that the annex building remain closed through Friday, May 15, 2020, and that essential employee access be limited under the current restrictions that are in place,” Dr. Young says.

Previously, the building had been closed until at least April 27. Kanawha county commissioners say they agree with Dr. Young’s recommendation, following the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia’s amended Administrative Order extending its judicial emergency until May 15.

Commission President W. Kent Carper noted, “Dr. Young’s recommendation to keep the building

closed to the public through at least May 15 aligns with the extended emergency order of the

Supreme Court,” Commission President W. Kent Carper says. “We are right in the middle of the fight against this virus and I support Dr. Young’s recommendation 100 percent. The decisive action by local officials involving the judicial annex avoided, in my judgment, a potential tragic spread of a virus which kills.”

As of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, April 23, the KCHD says there are 148 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County with two deaths reported. Access to the Kanawha County judicial building was first restricted on March 21st. The judicial building has been closed since March 25th per the recommendation of the health department.

Commissioner Ben Salango stated, “I greatly respect Dr. Young’s medical advice – in her judgment

the judicial annex building should remain closed to the public, limiting any opportunity for

community spread of COVID-19.”

