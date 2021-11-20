KCHD report 79 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department report 79 new COVID-19 cases for the area.
Those 79 cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases for the area to 26,643 throughout the duration of the pandemic.
Officials also report no new deaths. This leaves the number of COVID-19 related deaths at 470 residents.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.