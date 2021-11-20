KCHD report 79 new COVID-19 cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department report 79 new COVID-19 cases for the area.

Those 79 cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases for the area to 26,643 throughout the duration of the pandemic.

Officials also report no new deaths. This leaves the number of COVID-19 related deaths at 470 residents.