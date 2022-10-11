ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School.

Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school.

They say he is six-foot-four, 220 pounds and has shaggy, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black West Virginia University t-shirt, black Nike shorts and purple and orange tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on Ramsey’s whereabouts is being urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.