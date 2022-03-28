BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — It’s time for spring cleaning, and Mercer County is ready.

The county’s litter program called “Keep Mercer Clean” aims to get residents involved in cleaning up littered areas.

Places in Mercer County, including Bramwell, are littered with garbage along the roadways.

Joshua Parks, an officer with the Mercer County Litter Control said he wants residents to love where they live.

“A lot of it is about respect, respect yourself, respect your neighbors, respect your state. Man, we’ve got a beautiful state. I don’t understand why people want to throw their trash out on the side of the road,” said Parks.

Parks said for anyone wanting to help clean up Mercer County, visit the Mercer County Commission Chamber or call the Mercer County Litter Control at 304-320-0036.

On Saturday, April 2, Keep Mercer Clean will hold a cleanup event for the Bluewell area.