Keeping kids safe online: How to protect against identity theft

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As children spend more time indoors and online due to the pandemic, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is warning consumers to watch out for identity theft.

Smartphones, tablets and gaming devices can all pose an increased risk of identity theft by way of malicious apps and social networks.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says parents and guardians should consider sitting down with children to discuss the dangers of talking to strangers and giving out personal information.

“A lot of kids right now are spending more time online, so you want to make sure that there are adequate security mechanisms and that your passwords are up to date,” Morrisey said. “Also, talk to your kids about the potential for abuse of social media. A lot of people are going to try to befriend a child online, lure them in, and get them to give their password or some personal, identifiable information.”



The Attorney General says other tips to keep your kids safe while they’re online include:

Monitor social media use, even if children object.

Lay down ground rules as a protective measure.

Warn children that private information should not be shared on websites.

Caution children against downloading games or apps from third-party sites. It’s also a good idea to have an adult approve any downloads.

Maintain strict privacy settings on Facebook and other social networks.

Anyone who believes his or her child has been the victim of identity theft can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

