Keith Urban’s world tour coming to Charleston in Fall 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four-time Grammy Award-winning Country Star Keith Urban is bringing his upcoming tour to Charleston next fall.

The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center says the performance is slated for Oct. 15, 2022, as part of Urban’s “The Speed of Now World Tour.” The tour starts in Europe and makes its way to North America in the summer before heading to Australia next December.

“After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before,” Urban said in a press release.

According to a press release from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, this will be the Australian singer’s first world tour in four years.

As part of the North American leg of the tour, Urban will be joined by three-time Grammy Nominee Ingrid Andress, according to a press release. Andress released her debut album “Lady Like” in 2020, which features her multi-platinum Number 1 radio single “More Hearts Than Mine.”

Urban also has concert dates slated in Cleveland, OH on July 15, 2022, Cincinnati, OH on July 16, 2022, Columbus, OH on Sept. 23, 2022, and Lexington, KY on Oct. 6, 2022, according to his website.

Tickets for the tour go on sale next Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. More information on where to get tickets and a full list of concert dates are available on the singer’s website.