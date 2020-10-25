Kenova Pumpkin House makes alternate plan amid the pandemic

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – The owner of the popular “Pumpkin House” in Kenova announced earlier this month the display would be canceled this year. However, that has since changed.

Owner Ric Griffith says the original cancellation was due to the pandemic and the possibility of drawing in a large gathering of people. But, Griffith also says he believes he has found a way to keep everyone safe and keep the tradition alive.

When the COVID issue became prominent, we decided we’ve got to think of a way that we can create something for the local people to enjoy and to give for someone who drives a long distance. Ric Griffith, Pumpkin House owner

On a good night the house would see around 30,000 visitors, all congregated in front of the house. Griffith says that is exactly what they are trying to avoid with the new plan.





Instead of cancelling the event, the original plan, Griffith decided to try something new. The new plan will limit the number of pumpkins to a little more than 800.

While the display will be smaller this year, the pumpkin house tradition is expanding to include the entire community.

At the Kenova Pumpkin House! This year's display will look a lot smaller, but they are expanding!

🎃🎃🎃

Full story later tonight on @WOWK13News!



(P.S. Guess who decided they needed to be the center of attention. 🙀😹😹) pic.twitter.com/JLaaV4Bx61 — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) October 25, 2020

Griffith says the plan is to distribute the pumpkins throughout the city.

Instead of a big group of volunteers to carve the pumpkins at the house, Griffith says they are asking “parents and children to have a family event.” The families can carve a pre-outlined or plain pumpkin at their home and display it for people driving by.

Griffith is encouraging anyone who visits the display to please stay in their vehicles. Only a few volunteers have been picked to help carve the remaining pumpkins before Halloween night.

Due to Wayne County being color-coded orange during the pandemic, the pumpkins will not be delivered to local schools for students to take home. Instead, parents can pick up the pumpkins at the house.

For anyone interested in picking up a pumpkin, they will be available at this address.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.