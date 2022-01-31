Kidnapping arrest made after I-64 pursuit

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody for kidnapping after a pursuit on Interstate 64 on Sunday.

Huntington Police were involved in a low-speed pursuit of a man driving a black Nissan with Virginia license plates. A kidnapping victim is said to have been in the vehicle.

Lawrence County, Ohio officials followed the vehicle into Huntington over the 17th Street West Bridge. Then, Huntington PD resumed the pursuit and followed the vehicle east onto I-64.

The chase ended just east of the 29th Street exit after West Virginia State Police troopers deployed spike strips.

The driver, Eric Charles Rae, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, fleeing in a vehicle and obstructing an officer.

The victim told police that Rae was her ex-husband, and, even though she had entered the vehicle voluntarily, she became uncomfortable when Rae refused to let her exit the vehicle. She was unharmed.