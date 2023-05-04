CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kroger has agreed to pay West Virginia $68 million for the role its pharmacies played in the distribution of opioid prescriptions, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) announced Thursday.

Kroger was the last of the remaining defendants in a lawsuit involving Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid, Attorney General Morrisey said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

West Virginia has received nearly $1 billion in settlements with drug producers, distributors and pharmacy chains.

The money from the settlements will be used for a “Drug Abatement.” That means the money can be used by cities and counties for drug education, prevention and law enforcement.

The Attorney General’s Office is working to set up a foundation to distribute that money.