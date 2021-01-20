Lack of staffing, COVID-19 moves Spencer Middle School to remote learning

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Roane County Schools officials say Spencer Middle School will go to remote learning for the rest of the week due to a lack of available staff.

The announcement comes after the school system a staff member at the school received a positive COVID-19 test result. They say the staff member was not at school this week, and had no contact with students. However, because of this case as well as other staff who are still out due to positive COVID-19 tests or quarantines prior to students return the school will not have sufficient staff to properly supervise students Thursday, Jan. 21 or Friday, Jan. 22.

School officials say a decision on when to return to in-person learning will depend on available staffing and will be made this weekend.