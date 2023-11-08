CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia singer and America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has announced his 13th Annual Home for the Holidays Tour, according to a post on the Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Facebook page.

He will be joined by 2023 American Idol contestant Kamron Lawson as he performs across the Mountain State, with one stop in Kentucky, throughout December.

Tour locations include:

Robinson Grand in Clarksburg (12/2)

Scottish Rite Auditorium in Charleston (12/7)

Ludlow Theatre in Ludlow, Kentucky (12/8)

Coalfield Jamboree in Logan (12/9)

Blennerhassett School Auditorium in Parkersburg (12/14)

Foundry Theater in Huntington (12/15)

Historic Fayette Theater in Fayetteville (12/16)

Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg (12/17)

You can purchase tickets for the show here.