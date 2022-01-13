Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. plans residency at The Greenbrier

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– One famous singer from Southern West Virginia is ready for a residency at The Greenbrier.

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., from Logan County, is continuing to make a name for himself. Murphy, who won the sixth season of America’s Got Talent in the fall of 2011, recently acquired a residency at The Greenbrier. He will be performing throughout January and February at the “America’s Resort.” He said it’s refreshing to come back home and sing in the Mountain State.

“It feels great to come back home, you know, to get back to my roots and perform for my friends and family right there in the state of West Virginia,” Murphy said.

Since winning season six of America’s Got Talent, Landau has racked up the accolades. He’s sung alongside Patti LaBelle, toured nationally and internationally, and was invited to sing the national anthem for several NBA teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Washington Wizards.

With the recording contract, Murphy won, his debut album, That’s Life, reached the number one spot on Billboard’s Jazz charts.

But he’s made sure to give back to his home state. Some of his charity work includes volunteering with the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. Murphy said his charity work is a major part of who he is.

“My charity work is my way of paying it forward and giving back. I’ve always felt like if you been blessed with something, you always need to pay it to forward that’s how you keep receiving your blessings,” Murphy said.

After his residency at The Greenbrier, Murphy plans to travel to Dubai to work on another project.

