Large Hail Falls in Parts of Mountain State

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOWK/WVNS) - It was a rare sight in parts of southern West Virginia!

That's not snow - it's hail and some huge stones fell!

A severe thunderstorm dropped hailstones larger than baseballs in parts of Mercer County Monday afternoon. Parts of McDowell, Summers, and Monroe counties also saw large hail as a result of the storm before it traveled east into Virginia. WVNS-TV Photojournalist Larry Marrs captured the above hailstones on the grounds of Concord University after the storm rumbled past.

Radar returns in the pink and black indicate extreme precipitation likely as a result of high reflectivity returns from hailstones being formed and suspended in the atmosphere before falling to the ground.

Three inch hailstones were reported in parts of Mercer County, which compares to hailstones the size of teacups.

