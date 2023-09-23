UPDATE (Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8:05 p.m.) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Cross Lanes, According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened near the Roadway Inn and Bob Evans parking lot.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that a man wanted out of Logan County was sighted in the area around 5 p.m. When they arrived at the inn, the man allegedly jumped in his vehicle and tried to flee.

While deputies tried to stop the man, he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots at them. That’s when the Sheriff’s Office said the deputies returned fire and fatally shot him.

None of the officers were injured.

There is an ongoing investigation, and the public is not allowed inside the Roadway Inn or Bob Evans until further notice.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A large police presence was reported Saturday evening in the Cross Lanes area.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles with lights flashing were seen near the Rodeway Inn, Bob Evans and Taco Bell off Goff Mountain Rd.

This is a developing story, and we will provide new details as information becomes available.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene.