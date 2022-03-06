CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you were in Downtown Charleston on Mar. 5, you probably saw some unicorns and no, you weren’t imagining it.

It was all a part of “Celtic Calling,” an event that celebrates Celtic art, culture and traditions.

It had traditional dancing, bagpipes and children’s activities.

This year, they were also attempting to break the world record of the “Largest Gathering of People Wearing Unicorn Horns.”

I just think it’s great that people can finally, you know, get out of their houses and come downtown and get together and just have a good time together again. We’ve spent two years inside and it’s nice just to be able to get out and be around people again after so long. Christopher Wilcher, Charleston Resident

We’re told that, unofficially, there were more than 400 people with unicorn horns, which would break the world record.